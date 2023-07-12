KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes just keeps on winning.

On the day that the Netlifx docuseries featuring the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was released, Mahomes also won the 2023 ESPY Award for Best NFL Player.

This is his second time winning the award, having also won it in 2019.

The two-time MVP is coming off of his second Super Bowl ring in four years along with Super Bowl MVP and NFL MVP honors to go with that.

Mahomes led the NFL this past season in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) and Total QBR (77.5).

He also set an NFL record of 5,614 total yards in a season.

Mahomes is also up for 2023 ESPYS in Best Athlete in Men’s Sports while the Chiefs have been nominated for Best Team. This is Mahomes’ second nomination for Best Athlete.

The ESPYS start at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday night.