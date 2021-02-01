Chiefs place WR Robinson, center Kilgore on COVID list days before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson dives for extra yardage during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed two players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with less than a week before Super Bowl LV, coach Andy Reid confirmed Monday.

The Chiefs placed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and center Daniel Kilgore on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday due to close contact. The team found out about it Sunday, Reid said.

Since they are close contacts, the Robinson and Kilgore must go five consecutive days with negative tests before being cleared to rejoin the team. Depending on when they were exposed, that could bring them back in time before the Chiefs leave for Tampa and the big game.

But if either of them test positive, under the NFL’s COVID protocol, they will be out for the Super Bowl.

Before Monday’s news, Kansas City had eight players on the active roster land on the COVID-19 list throughout the whole season. That included wide receiver Mecole Hardman and starting linebacker Anthony Hitchens, both of whom missed games.

They also had a couple of staff members test positive, including strength coach Rick Rubin and Chiefs vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder.

Throughout the season, Tampa Bay has had 11 players on the active roster land on the list, including running back Ronald Jones and linebacker Devin White, who missed the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale and wild-card win over Washington.

But compared to other teams around the league — like the Titans, which had an outbreak involving 24 players and personnel — the Chiefs and Bucs had modest problems. Four of the Chiefs and four of the Bucs who landed on the COVID-19 list didn’t miss a game.

The Chiefs and the Buccaneers will meet in the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.