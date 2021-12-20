Chiefs plan to ‘roll with’ league’s new COVID-19 protocols as more NFL players test positive

The NFL logo is seen on a football packaging in Los Angeles on August 24, 2020. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols took effect Monday as the league works to limit the number of players and coaches exposed to the new omicron variant.

Under the new protocols, a certain number of players on each team are randomly chosen to be tested.

Any player or coach who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to quarantine until they are cleared to return, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or an individual’s vaccination status. The NFL updated requirements after dozens of players and staff tested positive in the past 10 days.

“I got used to it last year with all the sudden changes. I’m sure there are going to be some more,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “I look around at the different teams and they’re doing that.

The new protocols come as teams continue to face positive cases, including players and coaches who have been fully vaccinated.

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley announced that DE Joey Bosa, who is being placed on Reserve/COVID, is out for Sunday’s game. OL Corey Linsley and RB Austin Ekler are day to day on the same list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

The Pittsburg Steelers are also making moves ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead.

We have:

• Released DB Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad

• Restored DB Linden Stephens to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List

• Placed G Malcolm Pridgeon on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 20, 2021

It’s something the Chiefs and coach Reid are keeping a close eye on, but said issues will likely persist.

“We’ve had a couple things last week where we had to make a couple sudden changes. I’m not going to spend a ton of time on it,” Reid said. “That’s what Rick [Burkholder] does, so Rick explains it to the coaches and to the players, and then we roll with it.”

The Chiefs’ are now at the top of the AFC with a 10-4 record. They are scheduled to play the Steelers at Arrowhead Dec. 26. Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m.