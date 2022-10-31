KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are in the process of developing a plan for new wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

The 6-foot, 193-pound wide receiver whom the Chiefs traded a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants for is already getting acclimated with the playbook according to head coach Andy Reid.

Toney has struggled with a hamstring injury in New York which has kept him off the field but Reid said he is healthy and the offensive staff is meeting to figure out the best way to implement the speedster into the offense.

“Look forward to getting him in the mix somehow,” Reid said on Monday. We’ve got one football, and we’ve got a few guys that we’d like to get the ball to. We’ll see how he fits in. I’m not expecting him to learn the whole offense in a day. I think it’ll be a gradual process going forward even though he is a smart kid. I’m sure he’ll pick it up relatively fast.”

Toney also has experience as a returner from his days in college at Florida. With rookie receiver Skyy Moore having two fumbles so far this season returning punts, Toney could be up for that role as well.

But first, Reid just wants to get the 23-year-old receiver adjusted to his new regime.

“He hasn’t played for a couple of weeks here, so getting him back into the swing of things and speed of it will be important. Then we’ll just see. We’ll take it day by day; we’ll just see how he does with it. But he’s a nice addition. I’m not going to rush him into something that he’s not comfortable with or I’m not comfortable with.”

Mahomes also had a chance to speak with the receiver. He shared his thoughts on about his new target on Monday afternoon on the 610 Sports Radio show, “The Drive.”

“I came up to the facility and saw him. I got to meet him a little bit, talk to him. He seemed like a great dude. Glad to have him here. Obviously a playmaker,” Mahomes said.

“Let’s get him rolling into our culture and see what he can do. He’s a a physical catcher. I think that’s the biggest thing you get pleasantly surprised with, he’s a bigger dude than you think. It’s special when you can catch the ball and can make guys miss and run with the speed that he has.”

Toney has only played in two games so far in 2022 and has 35 snaps total this season.

The former 2021 first-round pick could get his first taste of football in a Chiefs jersey on Sunday Night Football as Kansas City hosts the Tennessee Titans.