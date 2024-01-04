KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the National Football League, rewards don’t matter, but they do.

Being named to an All-Pro team or a Pro Bowl team can mean more name recognition, which can mean more dollars added to a player’s future contract.

For Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, being named to the Pro Bowl would mean neither because he’s on the last year of his rookie contract. But it would add to his name recognition as his contract is set to expire and he shops for a new one.

But on Wednesday, he wasn’t named to the 2024 Pro Bowl — despite having an excellent year by several standards.

Five Chiefs made the Pro Bowl roster instead of Sneed.

QB Patrick Mahomes

TE Travis Kelce

G Joe Thuney

DT Chris Jones

C Creed Humphrey

Former Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward made the Pro Bowl for the San Francisco 49ers. Ward has allowed a 53.3% completion rate, 677 yards and two touchdowns while tallying five interceptions.

The 26-year-old has guarded star wide receivers on several teams, like Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams (twice) and Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown.

In his coverage, Sneed has allowed 51% completion, 478 yards and 0 touchdowns, along with grabbing two interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference.

He also held star Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase to two catches and 27 yards the 21 times they lined up against each other, despite Chase provoking a fight with Sneed early in the game after trash-talking the defense in the week leading up.

The quiet and reserved Sneed won’t make a fuss about not being named to the Pro Bowl, but his teammates and coaches spoke up for him. Linebacker Drue Tranquill voiced his opinion on Twitter on Wednesday night and doubled down Thursday.

“It’s just tragic,” Tranquill said Thursday. “I don’t know how you could throw the film on and not see that he’s one of the best four corners in the AFC, if not the NFL. (He) Might have the best tape of any corner in the NFL this year when you look at who he’s gone against and what he’s done. Absolute ball player.”

“He’s one of the first guys that I’m gonna come and grab because he’s probably one of the more complete corners that I’ve ever been around in my building as far as when it comes to tackling as well as coverages,” defensive back coach Dave Merritt said.

Merritt said he talked to Ward as well as Sneed and had a message for Sneed.

“No matter what happens, just always stay humble, stay hungry and, you know, stay positive and stay prayed up because your time will come, and he’s the type of young man that he’s not going to put the spotlight on himself,” Merritt said.

“And that could be one of the reasons why, because he’s not flashy or flamboyant. He kind of does his job and goes under the radar.”

Pro Bowl selection is divided into three sections of voting: fans, coaches and players. Each section has 33% of the vote.

The fan vote could be the issue with Sneed having less name recognition and fewer interceptions than Ward or other Pro Bowl corners like Miami Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey or New York Jets’ Sauce Gardner.

But Sneed is anchoring a defense that is third in points allowed and second in yards allowed as Kansas City prepares for a Super Bowl title defense in the playoffs.

The Chiefs care about that more than any individual awards.