KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Tuesday night, a love of Kansas City Chiefs football combined with a passion for fashion.

This was the 12th year for the Chiefs Style Lounge. Former and current Chiefs players, as well as cheerleaders and other members of the Kingdom, walked the runway.

The annual event celebrates women entrepreneurs, featuring the latest fashion trends and Chiefs gear for guests to shop.

Former Chiefs wide receiver Dante Hall, who will soon be inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor, punter Tommy Townsend, receiver Rashee Rice and more showed off some of the latest looks from the Chiefs Pro Shop and local brands.

The latest designs from the Super Bowl LVII Championship Ring fan collection and Helzberg Diamonds were also included.

“I love football and I love fashion,” said Chiefs Women’s Organization director Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

“So when the two collide in an evening like tonight, where you can celebrate the female fans and women-owned businesses with all the diversity of product and ideas, which is what we’re lifting up tonight at the Chiefs Style Lounge, it’s an amazing opportunity to inspire other women.”