SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The studying only begins once a player enters the NFL.

Learning any playbook can be complex in any sport, especially football. At the top level of the NFL, learning the playbook is essential to even stepping a foot onto the practice field.

The challenge of rookies learning a playbook can be intense and frightening at times. But for a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, veterans always step up to assist younger players.

When Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton heard some rookie defensive linemen struggling to remember the plays, he sent them his method which relies on learning from the studying website Quizlet.

“He sent it to me. Thank you Turk for everything that you did,” rookie DT Keondre Coburn said. “He’s a real great leader for us right now.”

Wharton’s Quizlet helps break down the plays for memorization. The Missouri S&T alum created it during his rookie season to help himself memorize the plays.

“Just putting all the plays in certain categories to know what I’m doing at that time, knowing what I have to do,” Coburn said.

Coburn said he was called out in a meeting because defensive line coach Joe Cullen and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and the rest of the staff want players to know the whole playbook.

“It was a little shaky, but I have to know that, because I’m on the defense,” Coburn said. “They didn’t expect me to know that, and I expect the [defensive backs] to know some of the things that I do.”

It was different from the Texas alum’s first feeling when he was drafted in April.

“When I first got here, I was happy. I got drafted, got down here and then they just threw it out on us,” Coburn said. “And I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m kind of lost’ but that time from rookie minicamp to the offseason program to OTAs really helped a lot to even now. I kind of feel more confident going out here.”

Coburn said it isn’t terribly difficult learning a new defense; the assignments are similar to what he did in college but the terminology and schemes are something to get used to.

And he’s committed to learning everything.

“I don’t have school no more. This is my job. This is my school. You have to know it because what else are you doing?,” Coburn said.