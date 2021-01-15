Chiefs players with Cleveland connections ready to face off against hometown Browns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether they lived in Cleveland Heights, Glenville or Lorain, three Kansas City Chiefs players can all agree they once cheered for the Cleveland Browns.

“Definitely I was a Browns family growing up,” linebacker Anthony Hitchens said. “Where I’m from in Lorain, you really have no choice. It’s bred in your family.”

But now, Hitchens and teammates Travis Kelce and Frank Clark will face an opponent they thought they might never face: the Browns.

“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns, that’s definitely upped the ante a little bit, made it a little bit more personal,” Kelce said. “I love Cleveland, but I understand we’re each other’s enemy right now.”

Kelce made his mark at Cleveland Heights. His high school coach puts it simply.

“One word, wow,” Jeff Rotsky said.

Back in the day, the Chiefs tight end played quarterback and accounted for more than 2,500 total yards in his senior year.

The Browns didn’t make the playoffs while Kelce was playing high school ball, so he’s well aware it’s been a long wait for Cleveland fans.

“I’ve got a lot of friends and family telling me I’m the enemy,” he said.

Clark moved to the Cleveland neighborhood of Glenville from California to play for Ted Ginn Sr. and the Tarblooders, where he learned defense was his strong suit.

“He wanted to play QB, running back, tight end, receiver,” Ginn said. “I said, ‘Frank, you’re a defensive end. So I had to fight with him to be defensive end.”

Hitchens learned defense was his strong suit at Clearview High. The former Clipper now isn’t even sure he’ll have most of his family’s support on Sunday.

“I’m very convinced that 50-60% are rooting for the Browns, but that’s OK. And they still love me, so that’s all that matters right now,” he said.

But, these Chiefs are in the business of winning, and they’ve got to leave Browns fandom aside for one day.

“It’s definitely fun going up against the Browns, and it’s going to be an exciting game,” Kelce said.

“Good for the city, but they’re in our way,” Hitchens said.