KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to gather the number one seed as the playoffs approach.

With only two games left in the regular season and an AFC West championship already won, the Chiefs are currently the number two seed in the AFC behind the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, the Bills can clinch home-field advantage with a win and a Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos. If they win the next two games, they will clinch the number one seed.

A Bills loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday combined with a Chiefs win would give Kansas City the number one seed and the Bengals the second seed.

Any Bills loss combined with a Chiefs win gives Kansas City homefield advantage. Any Chiefs loss could knock them out of the second seed.