SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to a familiar place in the preseason.

On Saturday, the Chiefs will be back at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The last time the Chiefs were on that field, they won Super Bowl LVII.

While it was a joyous occasion, many remember their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles for the slippery grass that Eagles players have commented on recently.

KC also opened its 2022 season against the Cardinals and had instances of slipping during that game; kicker Harrison Butker injured his ankle during the game and he spent all season having to play with it.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid doesn’t believe the grass should be a factor this weekend.

“We know what the field has been. We’ve checked on it, which we do every week everywhere. It’s actually in pretty good playing shape,” he said.

“It might not look the best when you’re looking at it on tape, but they say it’s gripping well, and that’s what you want. You want the sturdiness of the turf.”

Chiefs starters will also get a little more playing time than the two drives they played last week in New Orleans. Reid said the starters will play for a half but it always depends on how the game is going.

If they play well, they could play as little as the first quarter.

Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes want to see execution and urgency in this next phase of the preseason.

“Increased execution from the first one,” Reid said. “Not that we’ve spent a ton more time with the guys on the Cardinals, that’s not it. It’s a pretty simple game plan again. They’re another week into those plays, so you’re expecting, particularly the young guys, to handle that the right way. Old guys knock the rust off, keep chipping away at that.”

“Better energy, better urgency just from the get-go,” Mahomes added.

He made sure to keep the energy up on the sidelines in New Orleans by running around encouraging his teammates throughout the game.

“I thought the young guys did a great job in the second half of kind of picking it up. But I think just from the get-go, offense and defense, just having that urgency to go out there and compete. It’s a preseason game and obviously the results don’t necessarily matter, but they do if you want to build a culture of winning.

“We have a lot of young guys and even though they won a Super Bowl, they know how to respond and get even better the second year. So, I think just having better urgency from the get-go throughout the entire game, not as much the result, you obviously want to win but you want to have that mentality throughout the entire game.”

Kansas City will play Arizona at 7 p.m. on Saturday.