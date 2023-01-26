KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know the kind of talent they’re facing in Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

In the three consecutive games that Burrow has beaten the Chiefs, he’s thrown for 982 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception.

Ahead of the AFC Championship, Chiefs players and coaches spoke highly of him.

“The word I come up with is nifty. He never panics in the pocket. It feels like he’s got like six eyeballs around his head,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said.

“Yeah, he’s elite. You’ve got to be more under control is the only thing I could say. We’ve worked on that. And yet, if you try to rush controlled too much you’ll never get there, right?

“But it’s both ways. We’ve got to cover really good on the back end to give our pass rushers time and then we got to find a way to finish him. Getting more guys there, I mean you want to get as many guys there as you can. It’s hard for one guy.”

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap said the offensive line’s protection, along with running backs helping block, gives Burrow some added time in the pocket to throw the ball.

“That’s what they have been having success at, and we take that responsibility on as a D-Line to not give him that time,” Dunlap said.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said he still thinks about losing last season’s AFC Championship to the Bengals.

“Yeah, it’s still with me. I guarantee it’s still with a couple more guys as well. We come in with a chip on our shoulder and try to not fall short.”

Rookie cornerback Joshua Williams was on the coverage of Burrow’s last pass against the Chiefs when receiver Tee Higgins caught a 14-yard pass for a first down to end the game.

Sneed said Williams had his head down after the game but he gave him some encouraging words.

“I went and told him, ‘Don’t put your head down.’ He took it to the heart and I guarantee you those guys are ready.”