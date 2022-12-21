KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was one of the main reasons that Kansas City beat the Houston Texans Sunday.

After Townsend’s performance, he earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week Wednesday, making him the fifth Chiefs player to win the weekly award this season.

Townsend booted four punts for an average of 48.3 yards. In addition, two of his punts pinned the Texans inside their own 20-yard line.

This marked Townsend’s third-career AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award. He last won the weekly award in the 2021 season in week 9 after the Chiefs beat the Green Bay Packers.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.