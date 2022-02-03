KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing coordinator Mike Kafka is joining the New York Giants as their offensive coordinator.

Kafka joined the Chiefs in 2017 as an offensive quality control coach and became quarterbacks coach a year later.

He joins new Giants head coach and former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in running an offense led by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Kafka’s name began to circulate as a favorite for the position in New York once Daboll was officially hired.

Having coached Patrick Mahomes since 2018, Kafka boasts one of the best passing attacks in the NFL.

Daboll and Kafka went head-to-head in this year’s AFC Divisional Round when the Chiefs eliminated the Bills in overtime.

The Chiefs will now look for a replacement to lead Mahomes and the other quarterbacks starting in the 2022 season.