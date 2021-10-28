Chiefs QB Mahomes will play against Giants despite blow to head last week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play Monday night despite taking a wicked blow to the head against the Tennessee Titans.

Mahomes left last Sunday’s game after a big hit in the fourth quarter, sending a wave of panic throughout Chiefs Kingdom. But coach Andy Reid said the QB cleared the league’s concussion protocol.

“I kind of took my time getting up, but I felt fine. But obviously you go through those things, protocol things, but I did all the things I needed to be here right now,” Mahomes said earlier this week.

Now the Chiefs (3-4) are focused on gaining another win against the New York Giants on Monday night. If Kansas City is going to claw back into playoff contention, it had better start against the struggling Giants.

Mahomes said they’re playing hard, but there are little things here and there that are going wrong.

“If it’s a pass that I need to throw to a certain point, I’m missing the pass. If it’s a shot downfield, we didn’t get the ball out in exactly the right way,” he said.

But regardless, the Chiefs believe in themselves. And thankfully, they play five of their next six games at Arrowhead Stadium with a bye week thrown in the mix.

“Listen, things happen in this business. It’s a fluid business,” Reid said. “You’re going to have ups and downs, so you keep pounding through it. If you’re willing to attack the issues, it gets changed around.”