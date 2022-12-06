KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been a busy year for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While leading his squad to a 9-3 start, earning the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Month in November, and recently welcoming a baby boy to his family, the star got more good news on Tuesday.

The NFL announced Mahomes is the Chiefs nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes a player for outstanding service in the community in addition to great play on the field.

“I know how special this honor is and the history behind it here in Kansas City. Brittany and I take great pride in the platform we have to give back to a community that has given us so much over the last six years,” Mahomes stated in a news release.

“Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, we’ve been able to make an impact and support underserved children, but we still have a long way to go and we’re going to continue to provide resources to give these kids more and more opportunities.”

Mahomes is looking to join Willie Lanier, Len Dawson, Derrick Thomas, Will Shields, and Brian Waters as award winners from the Chiefs franchise.

Mahomes started his foundation in 2019, which has distributed $2.75 million in grants since its inception. The foundation has raised money to reimagine and rededicate Martin Luther King Jr. Park, hosted a vision clinic that provided free eye exams and glasses for more than 100 area kids, and has partnered with food banks to battle food insecurity.

The foundation gave out 15,000 meals for its annual Thanksgiving basket distribution.

In 2022, playing off his jersey number, 15, the foundation has focused on continuing to activate its “15 for 15” programing. As a result, groups of 15 have been supported in various ways, including sending underserved youth Chiefs and Texas Tech football games.

Also, 19,500 students pledged to participate in the Read for 15 programs and saw a 12% increase in reading scores by participating schools last year.

The 2022 winner will be announced during the NFL Honors special, which airs Thursday, Feb. 9.

In 2021, former Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was nominated by his peers.