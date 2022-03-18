KANSAS CITY, Mo. — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle reached out to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for help with an age old question.

“If tomatoes are a fruit, is ketchup a smoothie?,” Kittle asked on Twitter.

The All-Pro tight end followed that up by tagging Mahomes, asking for his input as he is, famously, is a ketchup lover.

“@PatrickMahomes I think this is an area of your expertise sir,” Kittle said.

Instead of an answer to the question, Mahomes responded with a strong declaration against the red fruit.

“As a ketchup enthusiast… tomatoes are garbage…” Mahomes responded to Kittle.

ESPN Analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky chimed in to agree with the Chiefs signal caller. He responded with a popular GIF of Denzel Washington saying, “My man.”

Mahomes’ love for ketchup dates back to his MVP season when it was made public knowledge that he puts ketchup on steak.

The “backlash” earned him a sponsorship deal with Hunt’s ketchup.