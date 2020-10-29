Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he voted absentee in 2020 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes says he’s already voted in the 2020 election.

“I got to send my vote in, absentee voting and everything like that,” Mahomes said during a press conference Wednesday.

The Chiefs, along with the rest of the NFL, have pushed the initiative to encourage their fans to vote.

Mahomes — along with Tyrann Mathieu, Jackson County and Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation — provided the funding needed to make Arrowhead Stadium an official polling place for the upcoming election.

Mahomes also mentioned what’s next for community initiatives after election day.

“I think for us to have success is to continue to move forward. We actually are going to be able to meet with Mark (Donovan) here either this week or next week to continue to strive to get more Black-owned businesses the support they need and just to continue to get the conversation going until Election Day and even past that with different things we can help out the community with,” he said.

“Having as many people vote is obviously the first step of right now with how important this election is, but the next step is to continue to help out our community and help out the people that need the help the most.”

Earlier this year, Mahomes teamed up with NBA legend LeBron James for his nonprofit “More Than a Vote,” which focuses on getting more Black Americans registered to vote, regardless of their politics.

