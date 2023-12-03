KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs radio broadcast will sound very different on Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.

Long-time radio play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus will miss his first game in 30 seasons and over 500 games he announced on social media.

The Chiefs’ preseason play-by-play tv announcer Ari Wolfe will fill in for Holthus.

Holthus stated on Twitter he tested positive for COVID-19 early on Friday morning. There were efforts to try and get him to broadcast the game with a studio setup, but those efforts fell short.

He has been the voice of the Chiefs since 1994 and is the longest-tenured radio broadcaster in franchise history.

The absence of his iconic “Touchdown Kansas City!” call will certainly be missed on Sunday night.