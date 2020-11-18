Chiefs, Raiders both dealing with several players on COVID-19 list before Sunday’s game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Chiefs prepare to head West to face their rival, the Raiders, both teams have a problem: COVID-19.

So far, Mecole Hardman, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz are all still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and the team has a lot of things to figure out before they head to Las Vegas.

The offensive line took another blow with Mike Remmers listed as a limited participant.

The good news? Sammy Watkins appears to be a full go on Wednesday, and defensive lineman Alex Okafor has returned.

But the Raiders may have it worse with six players listed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, along with the two already on. Clelin Farrell leads a defensive group which, along with injuries, might not practice this week.

Between COVID-19 complications and injuries, these two head coaches have a lot to balance.

“I’m just going to take it day by day, but we’ll see how that goes,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “Have I done that before with guys? Yes, but we’ll see how everything works out.”

“It impacts everything just like it impacts this press conference,” Raiders coach John Grueden said. “You do a lot of Zoom meetings, and you’ve got to adapt to rules. You’ve got to keep safety paramount.”

But the Raiders are confident they’ll have enough players available for Sunday.

The Chiefs also went out and got some help for the secondary this week. Giants cornerback Deandre Baker is expected to sign soon with the Chiefs, but Andy Reid made it clear, there’s a certain expectation of how they do things here in Chiefs Kingdom.

“I know when he gets here he’ll see the environment that we have, and he’ll be asked to work hard and keep his nose clean,” he said. “Anything else isn’t acceptable.”