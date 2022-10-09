KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s Raider Week for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs will welcome their division rival to Arrowhead on Monday Night Football in their first matchup this season.

The Chiefs have dominated the Raiders over the years. KC has only lost to the Raiders three times since 2012 and outscored them in a sweep last season 89-23.

The Raiders have started out their season slow but they have a lot more talent than their 1-3 record suggests.

QB Comparison

Patrick Mahomes is certainly the better quarterback and it’s been evident in his matchups with Derek Carr head-to-head matchups.

Although, when Carr is playing his best, the Raiders’ offense can be very dangerous, especially with the current weapons surrounding him.

Playmakers

While the Chiefs have the better overall offense, the Raiders have the best playmaker in the game and arguably the league in Davante Adams. Adams has been one of the best in the league for a while now and continues to shred defenses. The Raiders also will be getting receiver Hunter Renfrow back and boast one of the best tight ends in the league in Darren Waller. Josh Jacobs is also one of the better running backs in the league.

The Chiefs may not have a player as talented as Adams, but they have more depth within their skill players. Mahomes has thrown to 10 different players in three out of four games this season along with throwing a touchdown to six different players.

Defense

So far, the biggest surprise of the Chiefs’ season has been their run defense. The Chiefs currently have the best rushing defense in NFL, allowing only 65.8 yards per game and a total of 263 yards. The defense has also looked a lot faster and moves very well to the ball.

The Raiders have players that create havoc in the backfield such as defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones. Crosby has accounted for all four of the Raiders’ sacks this season. If the Raiders can’t put pressure on Mahomes, it could potentially be a long day for their defense and shaky Raiders secondary.

Special Teams

We’ve seen how important special teams can be in games as it was the main culprit in the Chiefs’ loss against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker will be out for the fourth straight game. He will be replaced by Matthew Wright, who made all his extra point and field goal attempts against the Buccaneers last Sunday.

The Raiders have one of the best kickers in the league in Daniel Carlson who is currently a perfect 12 for 12 on the season.

Summary

Throw the records out the door.

The Raiders have a lot of talent and they will come in hungry knowing their season could be in trouble against their division rival. The Chiefs are the better team and should be able to pick apart the Raiders’ defense with one of the most explosive offenses in the league, especially if the running game can repeat their success of last week.

The Chiefs should prevail but don’t be surprised if the Raiders stick around and it comes down to the last possession.