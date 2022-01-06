Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire out for second-straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will not play for the second-straight game.

Edwards-Helaire left the Week 16 game vs. Pittsburgh Steelers with a shoulder injury and did not play in the Week 17 loss vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Running back Darrel Williams has filled in for Edwards-Helaire during several games this season and is 37 yards away from 1,000 total yards on the season for the first time in his career.

More bad news for right tackle Lucas Niang, who tore his patellar tendon early on against the Bengals. He’ll miss the rest of the season, pushing backup tackle Andrew Wylie back into the starting lineup the rest of the way.

But Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. has a good chance to play Saturday. Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s loss.

The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and hope Tennessee loses to Houston on Sunday to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed.