KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs running back Derrick Gore made it official that he will remain on the team for at least another year by signing his exclusive rights free agency tender.

Gore was limited in his snaps in 2021, but impressed in the preseason and regular season.

With 51 rushing attempts, the first-year running back rushed for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He added 8 receptions for 105 yards, including a 50 yard reception in week 15 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gore will compete for touches out of the backfield with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and free agent signing Ronald Jones II.

The 27-year-old running back went undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent time on the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders practice squads before debuting with the Chiefs in 2021.

Gore started his college career at Coffeyville Community College in Coffeyville, Kansas, before joining the Alabama Crimson Tide special teams unit and won the 2015 National Championship.

Later, he transferred to Louisiana-Monroe for his final two seasons of college football.