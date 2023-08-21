KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There is a chance that the Kansas City Chiefs could be getting one of their key offensive starters back.

Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco was cleared for contact in the Chiefs practice on Monday as he was no longer donning a yellow jersey, but wearing a red one instead, indicating his status.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Pacheco and his status for the Chiefs final preseason game.

“There’s a chance. There’s a chance. He’s just gotta be cleared and all that,” Reid said.

In typical Andy Reid fashion he didn’t give much away regarding Pacheco’s status, giving an ambiguous repsonse.

Pacheco will be a nice boost for the Chiefs’ running game heading into the regular season.

The Chiefs will play their final preseason game at home against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at noon before opening up the NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sep. 7 as they begin their title defense.