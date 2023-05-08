KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Chiefs’ star running backs played last season through some pretty big injuries.

According to multiple reports, Isiah Pacheco played through a broken bone in his hand and a torn labrum during most of his rookie season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Pacheco had surgery this offseason and is doing well, but there is no timeline for his return.

“He’s making progress,” Reid said. “He is doing well. He goes through all the steps out there in Phase Two; he can’t get hit on that thing.”

The 24-year-old rushed for 830 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season, which saw him gain the starting job at running back early in the season while also returning kickoffs.

The Rutgers alum was a pivotal part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run and became a quick fan favorite because of his aggressive running style and outgoing personality, which includes lots of dancing.

A torn labrum usually takes athletes 3-4 months to recover from while a broken hand could take up to two months. If Pacheco is out through the beginning of the season, the Chiefs have several options they could go to.

Fourth-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had his fifth-year option declined by the team, could be taking first-team reps along with veteran Jerick McKinnon who the team recently signed back.

Second-year player La’Mical Perine out of Florida and rookie undrafted free agent Deneric Prince, who is similar to Pacheco, are also both on the roster.

If #Chiefs Isiah Pacheco is out for a lengthy time period, CEH is back in the fold (for a small period at least) and UDFA Deneric Prince makes a lot of sense as a short-term replacement.



Here are Pacheco's numbers compared to Prince's. pic.twitter.com/FjTl2K6Fv2 — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) May 8, 2023

They are both around 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds, and both are big and powerful with aggressive running styles and the speed and explosion to go with it.

Time will only tell as to what happens in the Chiefs running back room.