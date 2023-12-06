KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were without a few players on Wednesday practice after their bout with the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Isiah Pacheco (shoulder contusion), safety Bryan Cook (sprained ankle), left tackle Donovan Smith (neck stinger) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion protocol) all missed the non-padded practice.

The biggest blow to the team would be if Pacheco could not play in the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

The team-leading rusher has 988 total yards (779 yards rushing) and seven total touchdowns.

Some good news surrounding that situation is RB Jerick McKinnon and LB Nick Bolton were both at practice on Wednesday and head coach Andy Reid said they are close to returning.

Another blow would be if Smith can’t play on Sunday. Rookie offensive tackle Wanya Morris has stepped in for Smith in the past two games and has performed well under the circumstances.

He logged 46 offensive snaps against the Packers which is almost 70% of the offensive snaps from the game.

“I actually thought he did a nice job for just stepping in there,” Reid said. “He’s obviously a talented kid, and he’s got good strength, good feet. So there’s a good chance he’s in there again this week.”

The Chiefs have only a few days to get healthy before hosting the Bills on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.