ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — One of the new additions to the Kansas City Chiefs offense, running back Ronald Jones II, comes from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, he says he is in Kansas City to help his new quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, catch up.

Having played for both, Jones said he sees similarities in their intangibles.

“I can see a lot o similarities like leadership. they both got the qualities,” Jones said. “He’s still chasing rings to get to him, I’m here to help that”

Jones spent four years in Tampa, rushing for 2,174 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in his career.

The former second-round pick out of USC won Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, rushing for 61 yards.

Jones joins a running back room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, Isiah Pachecho, Derrick Gore and Tayon Fleet-Davis.