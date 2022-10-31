KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Ronald Jones II signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2022 season as another weapon for one of the league’s most potent offenses, but after seven games, the Super Bowl LV champion seems to want out.

Sure would like a RELEASE right about now @rojo

Jones, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Chiefs, signed a one-year deal to join fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield.

He featured for the Chiefs in the preseason, but has failed to see the field in the regular season.

As the offseason continued, the Chiefs re-signed Jerick McKinnon and drafted Isiah Pacheco out of Rutgers in the seventh round.

The aforementioned running backs have split time in the backfield, each with over 100 yards rushing on the season, Edwards-Helaire leading the way with 288.