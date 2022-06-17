KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the NFL’s transaction report, the Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive back Chris Lammons, who turned himself in after being involved in a felony battery case during Pro Bowl weekend with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Lammons, who played a majority of his snaps in Kansas City with the special teams unit, joined the team in 2020 after spending a season with the Miami Dolphins.

Lammons, Kamara and two other defendants were involved in an altercation at a night club in Las Vegas after the Pro Bowl.

Police have said that video evidence shows Kamara putting his hand on the victim’s chest to stop him from entering an elevator. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and then Lammons punched the man unconscious.

The four defendants then allegedly kicked and beat the man leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara and the two other men were arrested and Lammons turned himself in days later. A hearing was postponed until August 1 as their attorneys asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.