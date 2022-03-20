KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have re-signed defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi to a one-year deal, bringing him back for a fifth season.

The Chiefs drafted Nnadi in the third round in 2018. He has started 60 games, including the playoffs.

Nnadi had his best season as a professional for the Chiefs last season. He notched a career-high three sacks, five quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and 38 tackles.

Keeping Nnadi around is a nice move for the Chiefs, considering he specializes in stopping the run, which is an area the Chiefs are looking to improve upon.

The Chiefs have already made multiple moves to keep some of their other players inhouse, including restructuring Frank Clark’s contract and re-signing Andrew Wylie.

A Tyreek Hill extension also seems to be on the horizon.

