KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last season didn’t end the way the Kansas City Chiefs wanted it to after losing to Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship. Now, the focus is on the 2022-23 season, and the team is plenty motivated.

“I think you should be motivated every year. In this league, everybody starts at zero. Everybody is 0-0. Everybody has a chance to go out there and win the Super Bowl,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday.

“If you don’t have that motivation every single year to win the AFC West, to win the AFC and then to win the Super Bowl, you’re in the wrong profession.”

He’s not the only one focused on winning it all.

“At the end of the day, I came here for a reason. I came here to win. I came here to win a Super Bowl,” wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster said. “I think it was the best fit for me. The coaches, my teammates, the staff, everyone around.”

As the Chiefs prepare for Week 1, these veterans and coaches have some advice for the rookies for their first regular season game.

“I mean this is going to be fast, this is going to be loud. You’ve got to be able to block things out and focus, and you’ve got to be able to do it for four quarters,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “The experience will help them, but as far as they can prepare, they’ve worked on that.”

“I was telling George (Karlaftis) I still get butterflies the first game of the year,” defensive end Chris Jones said. “It’s like you know you’re a little nervous, you’re excited. I still get the jitters. It’s OK, it’s OK — you should have it. It’s (his) first primetime game, first major league game from college. Let it all out, let your emotions show.”

Jones mentioned during OTAs that he still wasn’t pleased about not getting a sack against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. But for right now, Jones said his full focus is on Kyler Murray.

The Chiefs get the season started Sunday afternoon against the Arizona Cardinals.