Chiefs ready to make improvements, get revenge against Raiders after Week 5 loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the autumn wind blusters around the Chiefs facility, the memory of the Raiders blustering into Arrowhead Stadium and winning is still fresh.

But putting aside the joy rides around the Arrowhead parking lot, the Chiefs are just ready for a little bit of revenge.

“They came out and won the football game, so we’ll have to do a better job of that this time,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday.

“If you’re not ready to go in this game, playing a divisional opponent, playing against a good football team where you know it’s going to mean a lot going towards the AFC West standings, then you’re not in the right sport.”

If you forget losing to the Raiders, Mahomes has won 17 of his last 18 games. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, going back to his LSU days, had won the last 20 games he played in before that Week 5 loss.

“I feel like it was a mindset that I’ve been having my entire life after a loss,” Edwards-Helaire said. “We flush it and bounce back and then the next week, as soon as we possibly can, we’re back in the playbook trying to see the things that we can improve.

“But this league is about wins and losses, and once we took that L, take it to the chin, keep it moving and try to go conquer the next thing ahead of us.”

His quarterback shares that mindset, ready to do whatever it takes to improve and win.

“The work that we put in every single day, when that doesn’t pay off and you lose football games, I think it just kind of burns you a little bit more to work even harder,” Mahomes said. “For us, we have a lot of guys on this team that like winning, and we’re going to try to do whatever we can to win every single time we’re on that field.”

But for a defense that gave up 40 points to Las Vegas, they’ve had a lot of time to adjust and make a difference.

“They made some good plays on us. They came out on fire. They had a good game plan, seems like they had an answer for a lot of things they were doing,” Charvarius Ward said. “This week, we’re going to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

The stats are certainly on the Chiefs side. Last year after a bye, the Chiefs put up 40 on the Raiders. Andy Reid is 18-3 all-time after a bye week.