SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — One Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver ended his career in Saint Joseph.

Former first-round pick John Ross informed the Chiefs that he was retiring Wednesday, and the team placed him on the reserve/retired list.

The 27-year-old took 2022 off and was signed to the Chiefs on a reserve/future contract in January.

Ross set an NFL Scouting Combine record by running a 4.22-second 40-yard dash after a sensational junior year at Washington. He caught 81 balls for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns and led Washington to the College Football Playoff, the last time a Pac-12 school has appeared in the postseason tournament.

But the Long Beach, California, native has been plagued by injuries throughout his career. In college, he suffered a torn ACL and a torn labrum that he put off until after the combine. After he set his record at the combine, he strained his calves at the end of his run.

After the Cincinnati Bengals drafted him in the first round, they placed him on injured reserve several times throughout his four years with the team for injuries to his foot, shoulder and knee on separate occasions.

His best year came in 2019 when he garnered 506 yards and three touchdowns and 28 catches.

In his one year with the New York Giants in 2021, he brought in a touchdown and 224 yards on 11 catches.

Ross’s speed and agility were on full display throughout offseason workouts, but he ends his NFL career with 62 catches, 957 yards and 11 touchdowns and almost $19 million in career earnings in five seasons.