ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It’s getting closer and closer to cut day and the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is packed with talent, namely Josh Gordon.

The 31-year-old receiver is working to show some off the talents that once made him an All-Pro receiver almost 10 years ago in 2013.

“Josh has really attacked it. The last few days here, he’s had really good days,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“I appreciate his effort and he’s kind of the senior citizen of that group. He’s the older receiver in that mix and has had success in this league and the way he approaches it is full throttle. He’s going for it and there is great competition, but for him to be in there doing what he is doing, I appreciate every snap he takes.”

“Love the game, addicted to it, obsessed with it.

“I’m watching to see how can I get out of a break quicker, maybe transition a little bit better after the catch, catching the ball in general, things like that.”

Gordon has been in the NFL for 10 years and had his fair share of struggles throughout his life. He was suspended indefinitely while he was in college at Baylor, which led him to enter the 2012 supplemental draft.

During his seven years with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon was an All-Pro in 2013, but missed two full seasons due to suspension, including most of the 2017 season.

Gordon was traded to the New England Patriots at the beginning of the 2018 season and flashed his potential there by gaining 720 yards on 40 catches with three touchdowns in 11 games. Near the end of the season, Gordon was suspended again and was waived during the 2019 season.

After being claimed by the Seattle Seahawks, Gordon was suspended for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse for a fifth time. In 2020, he was conditionally reinstated by the league only to be suspended again a few weeks later for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

He spent the spring with the Fan Controlled Football League, then made his way to the Chiefs in September 2021, scoring his first touchdown vs. the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

After fighting through all of that adversity and still being in the NFL, the Houston, Texas native said he’s just happy to be in a training camp and hopes to make the final cut. And he has plenty of words he would say to his younger self.

“It’s gonna be a long road. There’s a lot of ups, there’s a lot of downs. When you’re down, just keep going. Just find a way to keep going.”

Gordon says he’ll do anything to make the team and has put some impressive days together recently. But he’ll have to show it in the first preseason game on Saturday vs. the Chicago Bears.