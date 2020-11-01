Chiefs release inactive players for Sunday’s game against Jets

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Sammy Watkins #14 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of players who will be inactive Sunday for game against the New York Jets.

The list includes wide receiver Sammy Watkins, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, tackle Mitchell Schwartz, linebacker Darius Harris, defensive end Demone Harris, running back DeAndré Washington and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.

As the Chiefs prepare to play the New York Jets on Sunday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows one of the intriguing subplots will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team.

The two-time All-Pro joined the Chiefs after a rather acrimonious split with the Jets a couple weeks ago. And after a get-your-feet wet game against the Denver Broncos last weekend, Bell could take on a much bigger role — with glee — when the Super Bowl champs face the winless Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bell has a bit of experience facing former teams. He ran 25 times for 72 yards last December in helping the Jets beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, the club with which he spent his first five seasons before another rather messy split.

There was some question whether Bell would fit into a Chiefs offense that has been humming for years, especially with so many playmakers already in the locker room. But the returns from Game 1 were promising: He ran six times for 39 yards as Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the rookie incumbent, carried eight times for 46 yards and a score.

The Jets (7-0) lead the league in being terrible on offense, ranking last in scoring, total yards, yards passing, first downs and third-down conversions.

The Jets won’t get much of a break against the Chiefs (6-1), who quietly rank fourth in the league against the pass and have intercepted at least one throw in five consecutive games. That includes Dan Sorensen’s pick-six against Denver.

The Jets had Patrick Mahomes in for an official visit before the 2017 draft and could have chosen him sixth overall, but they wound up taking safety Jamal Adams instead. The Chiefs traded up into the 10th spot and made Mahomes the second quarterback off the board after the Bears’ Mitch Trubisky.

New York’s defense has struggled this season, regularly giving up chunk plays and hurting itself with penalties, but it may have taken a step forward against Buffalo. The Bills kicked six field goals but never reached the end zone.