KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs will be without starting rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie when they take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

The first-round pick suffered a hamstring injury in the Chiefs win over the Arizona Cardinals.

McDuffie was having a solid performance before exiting the game.

He played 21 snaps and was not targeted once as his name was barely called throughout the afternoon, which is usually always good sign for a defensive back.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson is the most likely candidate to fill in for McDuffie during his absence.

