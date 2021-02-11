Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire earns Mack Lee Hill Award

Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs scores a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Thursday that this year’s winner for the Mack Lee Hill Award is running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for most outstanding rookie.

The award is named in memory of former Chiefs RB Mack Lee Hill who passed away during his rookie season in 1965. The award denotes outstanding performance by a rookie or first-year player with the team.

Our Mack Lee Hill Award winner this year for most outstanding rookie is Clyde Edwards-Helaire! pic.twitter.com/8a6b4baFIR — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 11, 2021

Edwards-Helaire was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The 21-year-old finished his rookie season in the top-20 in rushing yards, finishing the year with 181 carries for 803 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 36 receptions on 54 targets for 297 yards and a touchdown.

Edwards-Helaire missed the final two games of the regular season and the divisional round of the playoffs due to an injury.