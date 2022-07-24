ST. JOSEPH’S, Mo. — It’s been quite a journey for Kansas City Chiefs 2022 fourth-round pick, Joshua Williams.

During the 2020 college football season, several conferences canceled their season because of the COVID-19 pandemic; particularly the CIAA, the conference for Williams’ Division II school Fayetteville State.

Since he wasn’t playing, Williams spent his junior year working as a delivery driver for Domino’s and as a security guard at Walmart.

“That whole year, it was kind of up in the air if we were gonna have a season or a spring season,” Williams said. “I was hopeful just working out. I did have a part-time job.”

The 6’3, 200-pound Williams said he didn’t have to be too physical with anyone as a security guard though.

“Maybe it’s just my demeanor. Maybe they were scared,” Williams said with a laugh.

The Fayetteville, North Carolina native has made some impressive plays among the rookies and young players during the first two practice days of training camp and even got a pass breakup on Patrick Mahomes.

“There’s a lot of guys always helping you pushing you along and he’s one of those dudes. Great person. He is what he is: great player.”

Williams and the young players have one more practice until the veterans report on Monday afternoon.