SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — It’s been a great 2023 for Felix Anudike-Uzomah before he even plays a snap in the NFL.

The Lee’s Summit native helped Kansas State win the Big 12 and go to a New Year’s bowl game for the first time in a decade.

Then he was drafted by his favorite team growing up: the Kansas City Chiefs.

As he goes through his first NFL training camp in St. Joseph, he can’t help but reminisce on the times when he was at camp before — but as a young spectator.

“I had to soak it all in at first because I remember sitting at the stands. I believe it was 2013, sitting at the stands, just watching all the guys,” Anudike-Uzomah said.

“And then me actually walking on this grass pad, just to come down to camp, it’s a dream come true. But at the same time, although I’m in this dream, I have to show for it.”

Anudike-Uzomah only participated in individual drills in rookie minicamp and organized team activities after having surgery on his hand that he injured on the last defensive play of the Big 12 Championship.

While he was still on the field taking in the coaching, he felt that as a first-round draft pick, he should have been on the field.

“It was very tough, especially since they drafted me to play me right away. They drafted me in the first round, so all the coaches expected a lot out of me,” he said.

“It was very hard, very tough that I can’t do exactly what they want me to do right away. It was just a lot of mental reps, a lot of learning the playbook, a lot of knowing player technique — even though I can’t do it on the field, I have to do it mentally.”

But FAU is back at full strength now and getting adjusted to an NFL playbook in the highly regarded Steve Spagnuolo defense. His first expectation is to learn that above all.

“Bottom line, get through the playbook, just learn from the veterans because, obviously, they have won a Super Bowl,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “They have already been in this position, so I need to learn as much as I can from the veterans and coaches.”

As he manages expectations of being a high draft pick in his hometown, FAU said he does have to operate a little differently than he used to. But he has teammates and close friends to keep his spirits up.

And it also helps to get some advice from upcoming Chiefs Hall of Famer Dante Hall.

“Basically, he said it really simple,” FAU said about the advice that Hall gave him at the NFL Draft.

“‘Honestly, you play football for a reason, just go out and play. There’s no thought into it, there’s no overthinking it, just go out there and play — because at the end of the day, this is just a game,'” FAU recalled Hall telling him.

“‘So once you just play literally just a game, like how you did in little league, and just play, do everything right, do everything possible, eat right, do everything, work on your body, everything will just play in place.’ So that’s basically the most simple thing he said, and I’ll take it forever.”