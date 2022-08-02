ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver left Tuesday’s training camp practice early after suffering an injury.
The Chiefs said it was a hip injury and video from the field shows it likely happened during one-on-ones.
Moore was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan.
The rookie wide out joined a new-look wide receiver room with new acquisitions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and third-year receiver Mecole Hardman.
Moore is one of a few promising rookies expected to make an immediate impact this season.
The Chiefs did not give the extent of the injury.