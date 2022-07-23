ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Training camp season is in full swing.

Early morning practice makes the temperature a bit lower and the breeze blows a little more but Kansas City Chiefs rookies are still feeling the heat in training camp.

So much so that 2022 third-round draft pick linebacker Leo Chenal began vomiting in the middle of red zone drills and had to leave practice early.

But some rookies like second round safety Bryan Cook and seventh round running back Isiah Pacheco found some ways to adjust to the heat while training before camp.

“Some days I would jog around the neighborhood just listening to music kind of like a workout/decompression time,” Cook said.

“Also doing track workouts as well and then doing obviously field work and things like that, that’s always innate but trying to do something a little different to get my body in shape.”

“Training in South Jersey, it’s really hot out there right now, in the hundreds. Just taking advantage of the heat, practicing back at home and getting prepared for the camp is something I took advantage of,” Pacheco said.

Low numbers made it hard for lineman to get any work in but DBs and receivers got in some good quality reps.

“Knock the rust off, get our tools sharpened and get to work. Get an edge on the guys coming a couple of days later,” first round defensive end George Karlaftis said.

It’s a lot of pressure I put on myself just to learn everything that is around me. I know the coaches do the same thing for me. So that’s the biggest thing. But, having Trent McDuffie playing different positions, it helps me stay sharp to understand where he’s going and where he needs to be and what calls he needs to be told to him,” Cook said.

“And then how do they stay focused? That’s training camp. You’re battling your body, your mind, all these things and then the scheme that’s thrown at you,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“So, you got to physically and mentally be able to endure. And that’s not the easiest thing to do.”

With the first day out the way, the rookies have one more day to get the playbook fully down before the vets arrive on Monday.