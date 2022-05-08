KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The work is just beginning for the 10 drafted rookies and many more young players for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saturday began the three-day rookie minicamp for 74 rookies, second-year players and players on a tryout. As for the Chiefs ten draft picks, they know that all the celebration from the draft is over and it’s time to get adjusted to their professional careers.

“You say professional, but it’s like you’re back to being a freshman, just trying to figure it out,” second-round safety Bryan Cook said. “But I have great coaches, great teammates beside me, so I’m just looking forward to each and every day, just getting better.”

“Personally, for me, I’m just coming in here to be the best teammate I can be,” first-round cornerback Trent McDuffie said. “Learn the installs, just do what (Defensive Coordinator Steve) Spagnuolo and Coach (Dave) Merritt want me to do, so I can go out there and produce the way they want me to.”

With seven of the Chiefs’ picks being defensive players, they said they have heard from a few of their defensive teammates and are getting into their playbook heavily.

“A lot’s being thrown at us right now,” third-round linebacker Leo Chenal said. “We just had a walkthrough, just a lot of information, trying to get things down as quick as I can. But it felt pretty good to get back on the field for sure.”

“You see why this team has been winning games for so long,” first round defensive end George Karlaftis said. “From the moment we got in the facility, basically, it’s just been a brotherhood, trying to help each other get to that next game, that next ring.”