KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will lean on another backup kicker Sunday when the team travels to Tampa to face the Buccaneers.

The Chiefs revealed Saturday that Harrison Butker is out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury he suffered in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. After a series of mistakes cost Matt Ammendola his job in Kansas City, the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, who will assume the starter duties Sunday night.

While the Chiefs were hopeful Butker could return and help solidify the kicking game, he didn’t practice Friday, and special teams coach Dave Toub said earlier this week that despite a good day Wednesday, he was battling through some soreness.

“He (Harrison Butker) had a real good day yesterday. You know, he came out and he kicked and then the other kid (Matthew Wright) did well too, so we still got to wait and see. He’s a little sore today,” Toub said during media availability on Thursday.

Wright has played for three other NFL teams, most recently with Jacksonville. As the Jaguars’ kicker in 14 games in 2021, Wright was 13 for 15 on extra points and 21 for 24 on field goals. Out of his three misses, one was 40-49 yards and the other two were 50+ yarders.

In addition to adding Wright from the practice squad, the Chiefs say they also activated linebacker Elijah Lee on Saturday.

Kansas City looks to get back to its winning ways after a tough loss on the road against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. After a week of uncertainty due to Hurricane Ian, the primetime matchup against the Buccaneers will take place in Tampa with kickoff at 7:20 p.m.

Watch KC EndZone on Sunday morning at 8:30 to get ready for another matchup of elite quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. FOX4 will also have postgame coverage during FOX4 News at 10 and on Sports Sunday.