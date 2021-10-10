Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire leaves game with knee injury

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Charvarius Ward #35 and Tyreek Hill #10 help Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs off the field after he was injured during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bleak night at Arrowhead Stadium grew even darker Sunday when Kansas City Chiefs starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had to be helped off the field after picking up a first down early in the third quarter.

With the ball at their own 8 yard line, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Edwards-Helaire with a short pass he took for 11 yards and a first down, but stayed down after he was tackled. He drew the attention of the coaching staff, and his teammates helped him off of the field.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was carried off the field by Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams to the medical bench on the sideline. #Chiefs — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) October 11, 2021

Edwards-Helaire was examined in a sideline medical tent, eventually walking on his own to the locker room for X-rays. He’s been ruled out for the rest of the night with a knee injury.

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is out with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/kDAwsH1X3B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 11, 2021

Three plays later, Mahomes tried to hit Tyreek Hill, but the ball bounced off of the receiver’s hands and into the arms of Buffalo Bills defender Micah Hyde, who returned the interception for a touchdown, extending the Bills lead to 31-13.

All of this occurred after a weather delayed the start of the second half for more than an hour.