KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan made remarks about the possibility of moving their stadium to the Kansas side of the state line, rumors and debates have filled conversations around the metro.

Fans and politicians have made their case for why the stadium should stay or go and now Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill has weighed in on the debate.

Y’all argue about this Kansas side and Missouri Side stuff but all of y’all end up in the same stadium on Sundays. I don’t get it. Juan Thornhill on Twitter

Donovan’s comments came days after the Buffalo Bills announced plans to build a new $1.4 billion stadium in Orchard Park.

The Chiefs have a lease at Arrowhead Stadium until 2031 and have done several renovations since 2010.

Arrowhead hosted the first-ever Chiefs preseason game on August 12, 1972.

Talks of a move and renovations have come to the forefront since the Chiefs’ Truman Sports Complex neighbors, the Kansas City Royals open discussions on plans for a downtown stadium.

“Obviously, we’ve been connected to the Royals for almost 50 years now here at the [Truman] sports complex, so their decision on their long-term future will have an impact on us,” Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt said in November 2021. “We’re going to watch as they go through the process and at some point in the next year or so start thinking about what’s next for the Chiefs from a stadium standpoint.”