ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid went viral over the weekend when he posted a video of himself making a 65-yard field goal during practice at training camp.

“It’s good!” the tweet said.

On Tuesday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub gave the defensive back a shot at taking a 45-yard field goal in practice in a game simulated situation and he shanked it far left.

“I don’t think we found our backup kicker, yet,” Toub said with a grimace and a laugh.

Reid grew up playing soccer before making the switch to football.

While with the Houston Texans, Reid was able to take a few kickoffs during the preseason when the starting kicker got hurt.

The kick garnered headlines around the NFL world and many now believe Reid might actually kick in game this season for the Chiefs.

For now, though, Toub thinks Harrison Butker’s job is safe and more practice is necessary before throwing Reid into the fire.

“He’s got a good leg, we’re gonna continue working it to see what he could do there. Maybe just a little more practice before we just throw him in,” Toub said.