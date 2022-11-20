KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill will be paying tribute to his former school Sunday that honor the memory of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed last week.

On Wednesday, the four-year safety posted a tweet of custom cleats that he will be wearing Sunday honoring the victims that were killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

The Chiefs play in Los Angeles for Sunday night football as they will face their divisional rival, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thornhill posted a tweet Sunday offering fans a chance to win the cleats through a raffle.

In addition, the winner of the raffle will receive a signed game-worn jersey and two tickets to a Chiefs playoff game this postseason.

To participate in the drawing, click here.

The giveaway drawing will happen on Wednesday, November 23rd and the winner will be chosen randomly.

