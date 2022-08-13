KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs know who they can count on when they need an emergency kicker.

The answer is safety Justin Reid.

In Saturday’s preseason action against the Chicago Bears, Reid kicked the extra point and split the uprights to take the Chiefs into halftime leading 14-0 following a touchdown.

“I can check that off the list, it’s great feeling,” Reid said.

Earlier this week, Reid connected on a 65-yard field goal as they were wrapping up a practice session.

“It’s hard to find a backup kicker. For him to be a legitimate kicker is a positive thing for us. He can boom it,” head coach Andy Reid said.

It will be interesting to see if Reid gets an opportunity to kick a field goal in the regular season.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.