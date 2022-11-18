RAYTOWN, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid has a big game in primetime Sunday night, but before he leaves for Los Angeles, he went shopping with local families on Thursday night.

Thirty families within the Kansas City Public School District received a $200 gift card to buy their Thanksgiving groceries with Reid.

The “Thanksgiving Grocery Grab” is a partnership between Reid’s foundation, JReid InDeed, Hy-Vee, and Kansas City Public Schools.

The families are involved with the district’s Language Services Department and many of them are either refugees, new to the country, or speak English as a second language.

Mirelkis Alvarez shopped with her niece and nephew, who are about to celebrate their first Thanksgiving in America after moving here from Cuba.

“It’s a new world for them. So, it’s nice they’re doing this. They just know they’re off for the whole week, but they don’t know the meaning behind this so they get to learn that here and get to try new foods, which is kind of limited in Cuba right now,” she said.

When asked why he’s involved in something like this, Reid responded, “It’s important for me to get out in the community. When I was growing up, I had a lot of good mentors around me. A lot of help myself. I feel like the best way to pay that forward is use my influence to try to help out the next family, so that’s what I want to do.”

Other Chiefs players joined Reid throughout the night, with a total of $6,000 being given to the 30 families to buy their meals.

