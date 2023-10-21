KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards was fined for a hit on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson that was deemed roughing the passer.

The call seemed to be a textbook tackle from Edwards. The roughing the passer penalty has been one of constant discussion and controversy across the NFL over the years.

The 15-yard penalty helped extend the Broncos’ drive during the fourth quarter on what would’ve been a 4th down, and they eventually scored their only touchdown of the game.

Edwards was fined a total of $16,391 in what was described by the NFL as a “Hit on Quarterback.”

The Chiefs won the game 19-8. They face the Los Angeles Chargers tomorrow at 3:25 p.m. at home.