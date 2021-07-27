Chiefs saw 4% increase in national NFL revenue despite pandemic: See how much they made

Fans watch the Kansas City Chiefs during NFL football training camp Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs and the 31 other teams in the National Football League played the 2020 season in stadiums ranging from fully empty to partly full, but each club’s share of national revenue rose 4% to $309.2 million.

That’s a 4% increase from $296 million in the COVID-free 2019 season. Each team receives the same cut of the NFL’s national revenue, which comes primarily from the league’s TV and other media contracts. The number became known last week when the Green Bay Packers, the only publicly owned team, reported its financial results.

The NFL saw almost 1.1 million fans pass through its turnstiles last season — less than a tenth the number that attended games in 2019.

At Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs admitted about 13,150 fans per game into a venue that holds 76,416 seats and averaged more than 73,000 fans in the 2019 season. Overall, the Chiefs’ attendance totaled 105,228 in the 2020 season after hitting 587,723 the year before.